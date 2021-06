Tuesday 29 June, the solemnity of Sts Peter and Paul, is a special day for the Custody of the Holy Land: every year, on this very day, some young Franciscan friars who have completed their path of formation are ordained presbyters.

Coming from Africa, America, and Asia, five new priests were ordained in Jerusalem by the imposition of the hands of H. B. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, who presided the Eucharistic celebration

.