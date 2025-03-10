Lista rassegna stampa mondo

Indian state could introduce the death penalty for religious conversions

Creato: 11 Marzo 2025
India by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash CNA Staff, Mar 10, 2025 / 17:45 pm

Leaders in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, home to 72 million people, are considering punishing with the death penalty those who allegedly force people into religious conversion — a change that Christian leaders say could harm the state’s Christians, who already are persecuted under the law through false accusations.

Read more Catholicnewsagency.com

 

 

 