Lista rassegna stampa mondo
Indian state could introduce the death penalty for religious conversions
- Dettagli
- Creato: 11 Marzo 2025
- Hits: 2
CNA Staff, Mar 10, 2025 / 17:45 pm
Leaders in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, home to 72 million people, are considering punishing with the death penalty those who allegedly force people into religious conversion — a change that Christian leaders say could harm the state’s Christians, who already are persecuted under the law through false accusations.
Read more Catholicnewsagency.com