Hope and resilience await Pope Francis in South Sudan

29 Gennaio 2023
congo e sud sudanThe second leg of Pope Francis’ Apostolic Visit to two African nations takes him to South Sudan, a country grappling with conflict and profound poverty. A humanitarian expert with years of experience in the east African nation hopes the Pope’s presence will trigger a conversion of hearts in the political leaders and respect for their people.
Read more on Vatican News




