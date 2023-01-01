Lista rassegna stampa mondo
Hope and resilience await Pope Francis in South Sudan
29 Gennaio 2023
The second leg of Pope Francis’ Apostolic Visit to two African nations takes him to South Sudan, a country grappling with conflict and profound poverty. A humanitarian expert with years of experience in the east African nation hopes the Pope’s presence will trigger a conversion of hearts in the political leaders and respect for their people.
