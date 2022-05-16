Lista rassegna stampa mondo

Communion restored between the Serbian Orthodox Church and the Macedonian Orthodox Church - Ohrid Archbishopric

Dettagli
Creato: 17 Maggio 2022
Hits: 4

The Bishops’ Council of the Serbian Orthodox Church published on May 16, 2022, the communique on the restoration of the Eucharistic and canonical communion with the Macedonian Orthodox Church - Ohrid Archbishopric, which had been broken off due to the unilateral declaration of autocephaly by the Macedonian Orthodox Church in 1967.

Leggi su mospat.ru

Iscriviti alla Newsletter

Iscriviti alla mailing list di cristiano cattolico. Conforme al Decreto Legislativo 30 giugno 2003, n.196, per la tutela delle persone e e il rispetto del trattamento di dati personali, in ogni momento è possibile modificare o cancellare i dati presenti nel nostro archivio. Vedi pagina per la privacy per i dettagli.
Per cancellarsi usare la stessa mail usata al momento dell'iscrizione.

Build and Design
by Paul Freeman sDg

partner di
Oriente Cristiano
www.orientecristiano.it

Abbiamo 303 visitatori e nessun utente online

Visite agli articoli
83322278