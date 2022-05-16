Lista rassegna stampa mondo
Communion restored between the Serbian Orthodox Church and the Macedonian Orthodox Church - Ohrid Archbishopric
- Creato: 17 Maggio 2022
The Bishops’ Council of the Serbian Orthodox Church published on May 16, 2022, the communique on the restoration of the Eucharistic and canonical communion with the Macedonian Orthodox Church - Ohrid Archbishopric, which had been broken off due to the unilateral declaration of autocephaly by the Macedonian Orthodox Church in 1967.