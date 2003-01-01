Abu Dhabi (Agenzia Fides) - Speaking about the good and harmonious project of God the Creator, the wound of sin and the "new harmony" that entered the world with Jesus, in front of an audience of Muslim dignitaries and brothers and sisters belonging to other faith communities. This is what happened to Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi as the culminating event of the "Day of Harmony" (February 15).